No lessons learnt with Leinster House bike shelter controversy – MacSharry

It’s claimed no lessons have been learnt – after it emerged a security hut at the Department of Finance cost €1.4 million to build.

The detail emerged at the Oireachtas Finance Committee while members were discussing the controversial Leinster House bike shelter.

Asked who was responsible for the bike shelter, OPW chair John Conlon said he would not identify individuals, in order to give them “the dignity and respect they deserve”.

South Donegal Deputy Marc MacSharry says there are no signs anything will change in future:

