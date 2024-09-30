Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Minister says government will support hospitality sector as calls for VAT reduction intensify

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation is renewing its call for the 9 per cent VAT rate to be restored in Budget 2025.

A survey by Fáilte Ireland found 64 per cent of hospitality businesses expect profitability to fall this year.

Several politicians locally and nationally are supporting the call, including Donegal Fine Gael Candidate John McNulty.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, Chief Executive of the I-T-I-C, says reducing the VAT rate is a no-brainer……………..

The Enterprise Minister insists he’s still working to ensure strong support for the hospitality sector in the budget.

It comes as the government finalises a 2 billion euro cost of living package for households ahead of tomorrow’s announcement.

Two double child benefit payments before Christmas and increases of at least 10 euro in welfare rates are expected.

Meanwhile, it’s not certain the government will agree to cut the VAT rate for the hospitality sector.

But Minister Peter Burke believes the coalition will intervene to help those businesses………………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister says government will support hospitality sector as calls for VAT reduction intensify

30 September 2024
derry recycling
News, Top Stories

Four recycling centres reverting to winter hours in Derry and Strabane

30 September 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

People need to be given the option to pay with cash – Pringle

30 September 2024
simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Communities say tomorrow’s budget will be crucial if housing crisis is to be addressed

30 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister says government will support hospitality sector as calls for VAT reduction intensify

30 September 2024
derry recycling
News, Top Stories

Four recycling centres reverting to winter hours in Derry and Strabane

30 September 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

People need to be given the option to pay with cash – Pringle

30 September 2024
simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Communities say tomorrow’s budget will be crucial if housing crisis is to be addressed

30 September 2024
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of Living package being finalised ahead of tomorrow’s budget

30 September 2024
adaptation grants
News, Top Stories

Housing Adaption Grant limits and income thresholds to be increased

30 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube