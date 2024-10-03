100% Redress Party advocates for the People’s Document in upcoming General Election

The 100% Redress Party have said they are dedicated to making the People’s Document a central theme in the upcoming general election.

The Document was launched in March of this year, and sets out what is required to achieve a genuine 100% redress scheme for all those with properties affected by defective concrete.

The party claim they are the only one to formally endorse it by reaching out to Michael Doherty, who came up with the idea.

General Election candidate Charles Ward says the failure to support the People’s Document risks the closure of essential services such as care homes, childcare facilities.