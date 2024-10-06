Caolan McDaid, Ricky Gallagher, Jamie Grant and Enda McCormick react as Termon return to Senior Championship

Termon will play in the Donegal Senior Championship in 2025 after their 0-14 to 0-08 victory over Naomh Columba in today’s Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship Final at O’Donnell Park.

After the game, Termon manager Caolan McDaid gave his thoughts to Highland’s Pauric Hilferty…

Pauric also caught up with winning captain Ricky Gallagher…

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with Man Of The Match Jamie Grant…

Oisin also got the thoughts of Termon forward Enda McCormick…

It has been a fantastic afternoon for Termon as they also picked up the Intermediate B title with a 1-09 to 0-10 win over Burt.