The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In this hour we highlight the long waiting times for driving tests, there are calls for more investment in the future of farming and Senator Nikki Bradley discusses what hotels should do to be more accommodating for people with a disability:

There’s concerns over anti-social behavior in Falcarragh and  parking on Main St in Killybegs:

Brenden Devenney discusses the weekend’s GAA action, Aontú Peadar Tóibín discusses Russian spies in the Dail and sex education in schools and we mark the beginning of Aware’s mental health week:

Uisce Eireann
Water mains repairs affecting supplies in parts of South Donegal

7 October 2024
strabane psni
PSNI confirm murder investigation is underway following Strabane death

7 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 October 2024
Creeslough Explosion
Families of Creeslough tragedy deserve answers – Justice Minister

7 October 2024
