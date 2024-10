Donegal to play Derry in 2025 Ulster Championship Preliminary Round

The draw for the Ulster Senior Football Championship in 2025 has taken place this afternoon.

Defending champions Donegal will go into battle against Derry at MacCumhaill Park in the Preliminary Round.

Should they progress, Jim McGuinness’ side would then face Monaghan in an Ulster Quarter-Final.

The draw in full:

Preliminary round:

Donegal v Derry

Quarter-finals:

Donegal/Derry v Monaghan

Antrim v Armagh

Tyrone v Cavan

Fermanagh v Down

Semi-finals:

Tyrone/Cavan v Antrim/Armagh

Donegal/Derry/Monaghan v Fermanagh/Down