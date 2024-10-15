Dail to hear statements on child protection today

It’s expected to be a fiery day in the Dáil as TDs gear up for statements on child protection.

It comes as Sinn Féin finds itself mired in controversies about the behaviour of party members.

This afternoon the Dáil will hear statements on child protection, a slot demanded by a number of parties in the wake of significant controversies surrounding Sinn Féin.

Work references provided to former press officer Michael McMonagle who has pleaded guilty to child sex offences in Northern Ireland have become political ammunition for Government and opposition parties alike.

While ordering a review of governance structures Mary Lou McDonald also warned those in glass government houses not to cast stones, and said she intends to raise cases of references being provided by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil members to people also found guilty of sex offences.

Since then further turmoil has engulfed the party with the resignation of two TDs, and questions over why Sinn Féin didn’t pass on a complaint against TD Brian Stanley to gardaí earlier in the process of investigation.

The party says no criminal offence was identified in the initial complaint, and making the reference to gardaí was done out of an abundance of caution.