Donegal construction companies urged to think about safety

The Construction Industry Federation is calling on Donegal construction companies to focus on critical risks as it launches the Construction Safety Campaign.

The annual initiative runs until Friday with a focus on raising awareness of on site risks, heart health and mental health.

The federation has partnered with Irish Heart Foundation the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity.

Justin Molloy, CIF Director of the Donegal branch said mental health in particular can be difficult for men to talk about:

Top Stories

Aontú accuses Government of inaction following rise in domestic abuse figures

19 October 2024
Donegal – Dublin PSO flight exemption from passenger cap welcomed by Emerald Airlines CEO

19 October 2024
Orange wind warning issued for Donegal

19 October 2024
Coastwatch survey taking place of Lough Foyle

19 October 2024
