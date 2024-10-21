Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Upcoming General Election will see largest number of female candidates

It has been confirmed that the upcoming General Election will see the largest ever number of women contesting for seats, with 165 contesting this year.

In Donegal, there are no women currently representing the county and since 1921, only two women have ever been elected, with Mary Coughlan being the first in 1987.

A candidate gender quota for political parties is 40% men and 40% women candidates, with three female politicians from Donegal now in contention, compared to just one in 2020.

Spokesperson for Women for Election, Katie Deegan, says gender quotas are just one step in ensuring women have a place on the ballot paper.

