Shelbourne defeat Derry City to claim LOI Premier Division title

Shelbourne are SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Champions after defeating Derry City 1-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

The dramatic winner came on 85 minutes when Harry Wood etched his name into Shelbourne folklore as he reacted quickest to poke home the rebound from a free-kick.

In other Premier Division games, Shamrock Rovers defeated Waterford 2-1, Bohemians drew 1-1 with Galway United, Drogheda and Dundalk played out a scoreless draw and St. Patrick’s Athletic ended their campaign with a 2-0 away win over Sligo.

Derry City have finished the season in 4th spot and have missed out on European football for next year.

Martin Holmes was at the Brandywell for Highland Radio Sport…