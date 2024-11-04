Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
North West Energy Conference gets underway in Derry this week

The annual North West Future of Energy Conference gets underway in Derry this week.

The event will focus on the theme of sustainable energy through innovation.

Innovative solutions for sustainable energy development to meet industry needs and future growth will be showcased while the challenges of energy security in the North West region will be addressed as well as the need for collaboration between government, industry, and academia.

The conference begins on Thursday at the Ebrington Hotel, Derry.

