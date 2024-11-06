Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ulster University to recieve €9.5 million from Irish government for health care places

161 additional places in nursing and other health and social care courses will become available at Ulster University following a funding commitment of €9.5 million from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Some of the disciplines included are physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy.

General Election candidate Claudia Kennedy says this will be of benefit to students looking to pursue such careers in Donegal.

She says working as a teacher, many secondary pupils from the locality opt to study in Northern Ireland given its close proximity:

