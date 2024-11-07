Northwest Future of Energy Conference underway



The Northwest Future of Energy Conference 2024 is underway at the Ebrington Hotel in Derry.

The annual event is a cross-border effort between the Derry and Letterkenny Chambers, with a focus on this year’s theme of sustainable energy through innovation.

Beginning in 2019, the event was initially hosted solely by the Derry Chamber of Commerce, however they two joined forces three years ago.

Speaking to John Breslin on Around the Northwest, CEO of the Derry Chamber, Anna Doherty, said it became evident very quickly the issue of energy security transcends borders: