Aurivo Consumer Foods, Donegal listed as one of EPA’s National Priority Sites

A Donegal business has been listed as one of the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priority Sites.

The EPA has highlighted Aurivo Consumer Foods Limited’s non-compliant discharges into water.

The milk processing company has been on the National Priority Sites List previously.

Pamela McDonnell, Programme Manager of the EPA’s Industrial Licence Enforcement Programme says milk and milk effluent pose a significant risk to local streams and rivers if it is not carefully managed.

She says the dairy sector must prioritise investment in environmental controls to prevent the discharge of polluting material.