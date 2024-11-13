Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concern at the state of the Milford Hotel building

Concerns have been raised over the stability of the structure of the Milford Hotel building.

Donegal County Council has confirmed an assessment of the vacant property will be carried out after which further contact will be made with the property owner.

Councillor Declan Meehan says not only is the property an eyesore in the town but also poses a danger to public safety.

He says while the site is earmarked for development, action needs to be taken to secure the building’s structure in the interim………….

