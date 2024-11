Northern Ireland’s First Minister is being urged to intervene, after a Co. Tyrone man was arrested in Dubai – over a negative online review he’d posted about working for a dog groomers.

33-year-old Craig Ballentine, from Cookstown, was arrested three weeks ago.

Campaign group ‘Detained in Dubai’ says he’s facing prison because of the U-A-E’s cybercrime laws.

Northern Ireland First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, had this to say about the case……………..