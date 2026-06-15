Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Fine Gael to publish blueprint for united Ireland – Tánaiste

Simon Harris says Fine Gael will publish a blueprint for a united Ireland later this year.

The Tánaiste says the document, due to be unveiled at the party’s Ard Fheis in November, will examine the economic, political and social implications of Irish unity, including public services and the public finances.

He says any discussion on the future of the island must be informed, inclusive and grounded in reality:

Mary Lou McDonald says she’s glad the Tánaiste has finally acknowledged the need to prepare for Irish reunification.

The Sinn Féin leader says the government has been very slow on this question and there’s now an urgent need for preparations to begin:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Northern Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael to publish blueprint for united Ireland – Tánaiste

15 June 2026
Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

Russia launches overnight attack on Ukraine as death toll rises

15 June 2026
gaelic ball gaa ball
News

Government push underway to have GAA officially recognised in France

15 June 2026
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Teenager due in court after sectarian disorder in Derry

15 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Northern Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael to publish blueprint for united Ireland – Tánaiste

15 June 2026
Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

Russia launches overnight attack on Ukraine as death toll rises

15 June 2026
gaelic ball gaa ball
News

Government push underway to have GAA officially recognised in France

15 June 2026
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Teenager due in court after sectarian disorder in Derry

15 June 2026
pettigo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more collaboration with Fermanagh and Omagh Council

15 June 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

N15 road works commence today

15 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube