Fine Gael to publish blueprint for united Ireland – Tánaiste

Simon Harris says Fine Gael will publish a blueprint for a united Ireland later this year.

The Tánaiste says the document, due to be unveiled at the party’s Ard Fheis in November, will examine the economic, political and social implications of Irish unity, including public services and the public finances.

He says any discussion on the future of the island must be informed, inclusive and grounded in reality:

Mary Lou McDonald says she’s glad the Tánaiste has finally acknowledged the need to prepare for Irish reunification.

The Sinn Féin leader says the government has been very slow on this question and there’s now an urgent need for preparations to begin: