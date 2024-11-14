37 sexual assaults reported at Western Trust Hopsitals in last 5 years

There have been 37 sexual assaults reported at Western Trust Hospitals from 2019 until 2024.

The region seen the least number of reports in Northern Ireland from a total of 2,341.

The Health Minister for Northern Ireland confirmed the figures to DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley in a written parliamentary question.

15 occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, 3 at Omagh Hospital & Primary Care Centre and the remaining 19 were reported at the South West Acute Hospital.

Mr. Buckley raised the issue in Stormont earlier this week:

A link to a the full breakdown across Nothern Ireland can be found here.