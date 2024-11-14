Lack of social housing plans for Milford LEA is a concern – Blaney

The lack of planned social housing in the Milford Electoral Area has been highlighted this week.

At a special Donegal County Council housing meeting, members were told that Donegal County Council plans to have over 1,200 houses constructed by the end of 2026.

However, Cllr Liam Blaney says while every other EA has multiple houses planned, the amount planned for Milford is miniscule in comparison.

He says there are some long term plans, but they won’t be ready for a number of years.

Cllr Blaney says the situation is compounded by the fact that there are so many holiday homes in the area, young people find it impossible to rent, and are going elsewhere as a result………….