Donegal County Council launches biodiversity action plan consultation

Donegal County Council is inviting public input for Donegal’s first County Biodiversity Action Plan.

Recent studies indicate that 85% of EU-protected habitats are in an unfavourable status, highlighting an urgent need for collective action to address biodiversity loss.

A number of drop-in events are to be hosted, kicking off at 11am tomorrow in Buncrana Library.

Submissions can also be made online.

Donegal County Council’s Biodiversity Officer, Julie Corry, says the efforts from community groups in Donegal can already be seen:

Drop in events:

Saturday 16th November from 11am – 2pm @ Buncrana Library

Tuesday 19th November from 4 – 7pm @ Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny

Wednesday 20th November from 4 – 7pm @ Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair

Tuesday 26th November from 4 – 7pm @ The Base /Twin Towns Library, Stranorlar

Saturday 7th December from 11am – 2pm @ Bundoran Library

Online Questionnaire: Share your thoughts by visiting our consultation portal at consult.donegal.ie or email your submissions to biodiversity@donegalcoco.ie. All submissions must be received by 12pm on Monday 23rd December 2024.

Any queries associated with the consultation should be forwarded to biodiversity@donegalcoco.ie.