Threee arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Derry

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry. A 39 year old man and 36 year old woman were detained after thewy were stopped on Strand Road last night, another woman, aged 40 was arrested during a follow up search.

Police say shortly after 8:05pm last night, officers observed a man and a woman acting suspiciously at the Strand Road area. Both attempted to avoid police and were stopped and detained under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Following a search of both persons, a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £500, along with drugs paraphernalia were recovered.

The man, aged 39 years old and the woman aged 36 years old were arrested on suspicion of drugs related offences. Both remain in police custody at this time.

During a follow-up search at a residential premises on the Cityside, a 40 year old woman was also searched, and a suspected quantity of Class B and Class C drugs with an estimated street value of £100 was seized, along with drugs paraphernalia and other items.

All three remain in custody.