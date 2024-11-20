“BuyDonegal 2024 campaign to be launched on Monday

The four week BuyDonegal 2024 campaign gets underway on Monday next, with businesses being invited to sign up to be included on a special portal, and people locally urged to buy from those businesses.

Donegal County Council says this is an opportunity to highlight the range of Donegal brands, products and services available in the county, and gives businesses the opportunity to highlight their offering to a wider audience under the Buy Donegal Brand.

Over the last number of years, the #BuyDonegal campaign has showcased almost 400 businesses to a global audience of 13.9 million across more than 70 countries on social media.

Glenties MD Cathaoirleach Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh is urging people to support local businesses in the coming weeks, particularly as costs are going up……..

More details and a linbk to the business portal can be found HERE