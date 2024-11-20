Health unions to protest outside LUH today

Health unions will hold a lunchtime protest in opposition to the HSE’s Pay and Numbers Strategy at Letterkenny University Hospital this afternoon.

SIPTU says staffing remains a major problem, with the HSE’s own employment census data demonstrating that many key, front-line roles have not benefitted from record levels of investment in the health service.

SIPTU Organiser, Ciaran Sheridan says members are deeply frustrated at the lack of recruitment in certain areas of the hospital and across the region, and believe the HSE’s policy on recruitment is not fit for purpose and places an effective embargo on the recruitment of staff in certain areas.

Meanwhile, Fórsa members at HSE employments across the country have been voting in a ballot for industrial action since mid-October, with the process concluding on this coming Wednesday.

The union says current pressures on services are set to get worse as demand rises in the winter months, while existing staff are forced to cope with an insufficient complement of staff in most departments.

Forsa Assistant General Secretary Michelle Connaughton says the ballot reflects the seriousness of the situation…………..

Forsa statement in full –

Fórsa, INMO and SIPTU members to take part in lunchtime protest at Letterkenny University Hospital today

Lunchtime protest by Donegal health staff takes place as Fórsa ballot for industrial action continues

Members of Fórsa trade union working for the HSE will take part in a lunchtime protest today (Wednesday 20th November) from 1pm at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The lunchtime protest, organised by Fórsa, the INMO and Siptu, continues a series of protests by health workers, organised in response to the HSE’s suppression of thousands of health posts.

Fórsa has said that the suppression of these health posts is adversely affecting services to older people, in addition to community and acute services and mental health services.

Today’s protest in Letterkenny follows protests in Cavan, Cork, Clonmel, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Offaly, Sligo, Tralee and Tuam while more protests are planned this week and next week.

Fórsa members at HSE employments across the country have been voting in a ballot for industrial action since mid-October. The ballot concludes next Tuesday (26th November).

The union has said current pressures on services are set to get worse as demand rises in the winter months, while existing staff are forced to cope with an insufficient complement of staff in most departments.

Michelle Connaughton, an official with Fórsa’s Health & Welfare division, said continuing employment restrictions are putting patient services under enormous strain: “Our extensive survey of Fórsa members in health revealed the real struggles they are facing to deliver services.

“Waiting lists continue to grow, and it’s having a significant impact on both our members and on the people of Donegal who rely on our health services.

“Our members have spoken clearly. This situation can’t be allowed to continue. Members are balloting now on industrial action because the HSE won’t engage with us. From Letterkenny today we will send another reminder to the HSE that our members’ ability to deliver safe services has been severely compromised. When we stand together our voices can’t be ignored,” she said.

Siptu Statement in full –

SIPTU members to protest the HSE’s Pay and Numbers Strategy in Donegal

Venue: Letterkenny University Hospital, Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny, County Donegal

Date: Today (Wednesday, 20th November)

Time: 1.00 pm

SIPTU, and colleague health unions, will continue the campaign in opposition to the HSE’s Pay and Number’s Strategy this week at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A key issue of concern for SIPTU members is staffing levels within the HSE, with the HSE’s own employment census data demonstrating that many key, front-line roles have not benefitted from record levels of investment in the health service.

SIPTU Organiser, Ciaran Sheridan, said “Our members are deeply frustrated at the lack of recruitment in certain areas of the hospital and across the region. They are concerned about the potential impact on services. It is clear to them that the HSE’s policy on recruitment is not fit for purpose and places an effective embargo on the recruitment of staff in certain areas.”

Sheridan added: “We believe that this approach needs to be reviewed so we can have meaningful, local engagement with the employer to resolve local recruitment issues where they are arising.”