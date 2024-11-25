Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Atlantic Travel, Letterkenny named Cruise Agency of the Year

Letterkenny’s Atlantic Travel has been named Cruise Agency of the Year 2024.

The award from Worldchoice, recognises the agency’s exceptional commitment to excellence in cruise travel and singles them out as the top cruise team among Ireland’s leading agencies.

Emma McHugh, Managing Director at Atlantic Travel, says “We are absolutely delighted to receive this recognition. It’s a testament to the passion and hard work of our entire team, who strive every day to ensure our clients enjoy the very best cruise holidays. This award inspires us to continue innovating and raising the bar in the Irish travel industry.”

