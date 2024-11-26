Criminal damage incidents in Burnfoot and Dungloe

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage incidents in Burnfoot in the early hours of last Friday morning.

At approximately 2.20am, a man dressed in dark clothing with his hood up walked past a number of vintage cars, opening the doors as he did so. He broke the handle of one of the cars in his attempt to open it. He did not take anything from the cars or enter them.

Buncrana gardai are investigating, and are urging any road users who may have been in the area with a dash cam or has any information to contact them on 074-9320540.

Meanwhile, in West Donegal, between 10 o’clock on Friday night last at 8 o’clock the following morning, entry was gained to unlocked exterior room at a business premises in Meenmore, Dungloe .

The glass of an interior door was smashed and the fire alarm box was also smashed inside. Nothing was taken.

Anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in that area between those times is asked to make contact with Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.