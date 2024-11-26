Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate thefts at Car Wash premises in Stranorlar

Gardaí are investigating two incidents that occurred at a car wash business at Meetinghouse Street in Stranorlar earlier this week.

On Saturday November 9th, a burglary occurred at the premises between 11pm and Midnight. The items stolen from an unsecured shed included a valeting machine, a 25L drum of tyre shine chemicals, a transformer box, a Honda power washer, a Karcher pressure washer and a Kensaw wet/dry vacuum cleaner.

An unsuccessful attempt was made to force open the steel door of a second shed.

Between 5.30pm on Monday November 18th and 8.45 the following morning, four signs were stolen from the same business. Two of the signs were taken from the front of the business, and two from the roadside on Meetinghouse Street. One of the signs is LED and the other 3 are red, white and blue in colour.

In both instances, gardai are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.

