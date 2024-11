There are several water outages throughout Donegal this afternoon.

A burst main is affecting Conneyburrow and Lifford with repairs to be complete at 3 pm.

Similarly, a burst in Copany is hoped to be resolved at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, hydrant repair works may cause supply disruption to Church Brae, Fahan and surrounding areas.

These works are hoped to be resolved at 5 pm.

Uisce Eireann says, however, that it may take up to 4 hours after the estimated restoration times for supplies to fully return.