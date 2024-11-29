Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Darren Murphy says “the people of Donegal have been magnificent” as he signs new deal at Finn Harps

Finn Harps boss Darren Murphy

Darren Murphy has praised the Finn Harps community and the people of Donegal as the Portadown man penned a new three-year deal at Finn Harps this week.

Having gone through a rough period after the passing of his father, Murphy has thanked the club and the people of Donegal for their support through a tough time.

Finn Harps finished in sixth position in the SSE Airtricity League First Division last season, just one place outside the promotion play-off spots.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with Darren when the news broke about the new deal to keep him at Finn Park…

Top Stories

Top Stories, News

NW adult homelessness figure falls slighty, but the number of families accessing services is up

29 November 2024
Traffic lights signage, advising motorists to slow down and stop at the lights.
News, Top Stories

Traffic management in place in Srath Aoibhinn and Stranorlar due to burst water main

29 November 2024
traffic lights - different focus
News, Top Stories

Heavy traffic causing delays in Letterkenny

29 November 2024
Killybegs Checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Gardai conducting checkpoints in Donegal today

29 November 2024
