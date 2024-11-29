Darren Murphy says “the people of Donegal have been magnificent” as he signs new deal at Finn Harps

Darren Murphy has praised the Finn Harps community and the people of Donegal as the Portadown man penned a new three-year deal at Finn Harps this week.

Having gone through a rough period after the passing of his father, Murphy has thanked the club and the people of Donegal for their support through a tough time.

Finn Harps finished in sixth position in the SSE Airtricity League First Division last season, just one place outside the promotion play-off spots.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with Darren when the news broke about the new deal to keep him at Finn Park…