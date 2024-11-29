Motorsport Ireland name Inver’s Joshua Henry as Sexton Trophy nominee

Young Donegal driver Joshua Henry has already made history with his nomination for the Motorsport Ireland Sexton Trophy as the youngest ever nominee – the 14 year old won the ICCR Junior Mini Challenge in just his second year competing.

Inver native Henry was on the podium 8 out of 9 times and took 5 outright wins throughout the season.

In a Motorsport Ireland bulletin, it was announced that Joshua has made it to the final 3 after the interview round along with fellow young drivers Jason Smith and Max Hart.

The Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year award and the historic Sexton Trophy are presented to the individual who has demonstrated the most potential to represent Ireland at home and internationally both on the track as well as in the public eye.

The victorious nominee will be announced at the upcoming Champions of Irish Motorsport awards ceremony in Dublin on December 4th.

The winner will receive a €50,000 support package to help develop their motor racing career.