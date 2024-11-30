2024 General Election – LIVE

Follow along for the latest as we have it!

2:03pm: It’s lunchtime for counters here at the count centre

1:51pm: Fine Gael look to be struggling in Donegal.

Senator Nikki Bradley currently has a 5.5% share of the vote according to latest tallies.

Former Fine Gael Councillor Barry Sweeney is part of Senator Nikki Bradley’s campaign team. He says introducing two new candidates was a challenge:

1:07pm:Thomas Pringle has increased his vote in parts of Inishowen and Letterkenny.

He is on is on 6.9% but his focus will be on how many votes he can get under his belt in his own area of South Donegal.

With Sinn Féin confident they can get Noel Jordan over the line, Thomas Pringle’s camp will be watching closely as to how that plays out.

His Director of Elections and former Councillor John Campbell says Jordan along with Fine Gael’s John McNulty will be two to watch for them:

12:53pm: Sinn Féin is confident they could secure three seats in the Donegal constituency.

As it stands around lunchtime here in the count centre at Aura Leisure Centre, Sinn Féin are on 43% according to tallies.

The last time Sinn Féin ran a three candidate race, Padraig MacLochlainn lost his seat.

Sinn Fein Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District thinks it will be different this time round:

12:10pm: A calm looking Pearse Doherty. He’s currently on 19.2%, according to tallies. Sinn Féin is on course to be the party coming out on top in the Donegal constituency.

12:07pm: The Fianna Fail vote in Inishowen is down around 20%. Senator Niall Blaney, who is Charlie McConalogue and Pat the Cope Gallagher’s Director of Elections says securing a majority of votes in McConalogue’s backyard would have been crucial however, he says it is manageable:

11:26am: Ballot boxes from South Donegal are now being opened. Thomas Pringle’s camp seem quietly confident that they will fair okay in his area. In one box from Dunkineely, he received the highest number of votes followed by Pat the Cope Gallagher and Fine Gael’s John McNulty. Elsewhere, in Barnesmore, Sinn Féin have pulled in more votes. According to latest tallies, Pearse Doherty has secured good support, followed again by Fianna Fail’s Pat the Cope Gallagher and party colleague Charlie McConalogue. Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party has pulled in some votes in the South of the county also.

10:55am: 100% Redress Party, PRO Councillor Ali Farren says he had hoped their candidate Charles Ward would have received a good share of transfers however, that is not looking the case at the moment.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh, Councillor Farren says if it transpires that defective block homeowners themselves have not supported the party then it sends a strong message to them:

10:39am: In Culdaff, Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue’s home area Padraig MacLochlainn has over taken him. Tallies in other parts of Inishowen show that voters have chosen to vote number 1 and 2 Sinn Féin with number 3 going to 100% Redress Party candidate Charles Ward.

10:18am: As it stands, 20 boxes have been opened. Sinn Féin is out in the lead with Padraig MacLochlainn securing almost 38% of the Inishowen vote according to tallies. The 100% Redress Party which would’ve been expected to have secured a good share of votes in the area is currently on 11.6%.

09:43am: Still very very early days here in Letterkenny with only four boxes from Inishowen opened so far. However, Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party does not seem to have secured as many votes as what may have been anticipated given that the defective concrete block crisis has a high concentration in the peninsula. Sinn Féin is going strong with Pearse Doherty also securing a good amount of votes.

09:31am: Team Cope tallying

09:27am: Ballot boxes from Inishowen are the first to be opened this morning. Very early indications show Sinn Féin’s Padraig MacLochlainn polling very well so far.

09:24am: Last night’s exit poll shows Sinn Féin in the lead at 21.1%.

The IPSOS B&A exit poll for RTE, TG-4 the Irish Times and Trinity College Dublin has shown Fine Gael on 21% and Fianna Fail on 19.5%.

Social Democrats are at 5.8%, Labour stands at 5% with the Greens at 4%.

09:12am: The counters are poised and ready

08:40am: Crowds are gathering outside Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny waiting for the doors to open at 9am

08:30am: The people have had their say at the ballot box.

It’s now time to find out who will be elected to Dáil Éireann in the Donegal constituency.

20 candidates are vying for 5 seats. They are:

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil

Thomas Pringle, Independent

Padraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Féin

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael

Pat the Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fáil

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party

John McNulty, Fine Gael

Gerry McKeever, Independent

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fáil

Niall McConnell, Independent

Kim McMenamin, The Irish People/ National Alliance

Arthur Desmond McGuinness, Independent

Carol Gallagher, People Before Profit

Vincent J Bradley, Independent

Nuala Carr, Green Party

Frank O’Donnell, Independent

Eamon McGee, The Irish Freedom Party