FG official believes her party, FF and independents are the most likely government partners

A senior Fine Gael official in Donegal says she believes a coalition involving her party, Fianna Fail and like minded independents is the most likely government to emerge from the talks getting underway next week.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy said while Sinn Fein got a higher voter and seat share in last week’s general election, the political reality means they are not likely to be involved in the next government.

She also says the mixed messages emerging from the Labour Party mean they are unlikely to be taking part…………..