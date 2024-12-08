Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Nick Griggs takes Silver at the European Cross Country in Turkey

At the European Cross Country in Turkey, Tyrone’s Nick Griggs competed in the men’s U23 team and received a silver medal.

Amy Greene from Finn Valley AC competed in the U23 ladies team that finished in fifth position.

Letterkenny’s Ann Marie McGlynn competed in the Senior women’s team that cam in tenth place.

Teresa McDaid from Letterkenny was the ladies team lead.

In the States, Oisin Ó Gailín from Finn Valley set a new Donegal 3000m indoor record at Boston University with a time of 7.52.1 minutes.

Highland Radio’s athletic correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the full report…

