Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Enda McGinley Reaction: Errigal Ciaran claim the Seamus McFerran Cup


Errigal Ciaran overcame reigning Ulster champs, Kilcoo, to claim their first Ulster title in 22 years.

The game was won by a kick of the ball in Errigal Ciaran’s favour on a score line of 1-8 to 0-10.

Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo men were reduced to 14 men for the last 20 minutes of the game when Darryl Brannigan received a straight red card.

It was Peter Óg McCartan who kicked the winning point for Errigal.

The Tyrone side now turn attentions to the All-Ireland series where they will begin a quest to become the first Tyrone club to win the All-Ireland title.

Errigal Ciaran manager Enda McGinley says his players deserve credit for being able to grind out wins…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Damage caused in break-in at Derry school

9 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-09 123510
Audio, News, Top Stories

Power should be returned to all premises in Donegal by tomorrow night

9 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 December 2024
european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mercusor deal will be studied very carefully – McConalogue

9 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Damage caused in break-in at Derry school

9 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-09 123510
Audio, News, Top Stories

Power should be returned to all premises in Donegal by tomorrow night

9 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 December 2024
european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mercusor deal will be studied very carefully – McConalogue

9 December 2024
ATU Gym
Top Stories, News

Over €426,000 to be spent improving sports facility at ATU’s Letterkenny campus

9 December 2024
Mica House 4
Audio, News, Top Stories

Defective clock homeowner speaks of terror during Storm Darragh

9 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube