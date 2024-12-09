Enda McGinley Reaction: Errigal Ciaran claim the Seamus McFerran Cup



Errigal Ciaran overcame reigning Ulster champs, Kilcoo, to claim their first Ulster title in 22 years.

The game was won by a kick of the ball in Errigal Ciaran’s favour on a score line of 1-8 to 0-10.

Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo men were reduced to 14 men for the last 20 minutes of the game when Darryl Brannigan received a straight red card.

It was Peter Óg McCartan who kicked the winning point for Errigal.

The Tyrone side now turn attentions to the All-Ireland series where they will begin a quest to become the first Tyrone club to win the All-Ireland title.