Over €426,000 to be spent improving sports facility at ATU’s Letterkenny campus

Sports facilities at the ATU’s Letterkenny Campus are to be upgraded after the allocation of just over €426,000 under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The funds will be used to upgrade and further develop An Dánlann, the multipurpose sports centre located on the campus.

Henry McGarvey, the Finance and Corporate Services Vice President says this will lead to additional gym floor and multi use studio space, an office, a storeroom, and upgrades to the building to improve energy performance and modernise mechanical and electrical controls and systems.

Statement in full –

ATU awarded €426,081 Sports Capital and Equipment Grant

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has successfully been awarded a grant allocation of €426,081 by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. The funds will contribute to upgrading and developing An Dánlann, a multipurpose sports centre located on the Donegal, Letterkenny campus.

Henry McGarvey, VP Finance and Corporate Services, shared “ATU is delighted to receive this funding through the Sports Capital and Equipment grant and acknowledges the work of staff in making the application and the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.”

The funding will be used to enhance and develop the following facilities: additional gym floor space, additional multi use studio space with flexible configurations for the gym operation, an office, a storeroom, improved building energy performance, PV panels, modernised Mechanical & Electrical controls and systems, upgraded building fabric and finishes.

Henry further added, “The proposed project addresses space constraints in our gymnasium, which serves both students and staff. We will also improve the building energy performance and modernise mechanical and electrical controls and systems and upgrade building fabric and finishes.”

The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) is a government lead initiative by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media that supports the renovating and developing of sports facilities.