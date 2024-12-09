Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Over €426,000 to be spent improving sports facility at ATU’s Letterkenny campus

Sports facilities at the ATU’s Letterkenny Campus are to be upgraded after the allocation of just over €426,000 under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The funds will be used to upgrade and further develop An Dánlann, the multipurpose sports centre located on the campus.

Henry McGarvey, the Finance and Corporate Services Vice President says this will lead to additional gym floor and multi use studio space, an office, a storeroom, and upgrades to the building to improve energy performance and modernise mechanical and electrical controls and systems.

***************

Statement in full –

ATU awarded €426,081 Sports Capital and Equipment Grant  

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has successfully been awarded a grant allocation of €426,081 by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. The funds will contribute to upgrading and developing An Dánlann, a multipurpose sports centre located on the Donegal, Letterkenny campus.  

Henry McGarvey, VP Finance and Corporate Services, shared “ATU is delighted to receive this funding through the Sports Capital and Equipment grant and acknowledges the work of staff in making the application and the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.”  

The funding will be used to enhance and develop the following facilities: additional gym floor space, additional multi use studio space with flexible configurations for the gym operation, an office, a storeroom, improved building energy performance, PV panels, modernised Mechanical & Electrical controls and systems, upgraded building fabric and finishes. 

Henry further added, “The proposed project addresses space constraints in our gymnasium, which serves both students and staff. We will also improve the building energy performance and modernise mechanical and electrical controls and systems and upgrade building fabric and finishes.” 

The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) is a government lead initiative by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media that supports the renovating and developing of sports facilities.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Damage caused in break-in at Derry school

9 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-09 123510
Audio, News, Top Stories

Power should be returned to all premises in Donegal by tomorrow night

9 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 December 2024
european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mercusor deal will be studied very carefully – McConalogue

9 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Damage caused in break-in at Derry school

9 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-09 123510
Audio, News, Top Stories

Power should be returned to all premises in Donegal by tomorrow night

9 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 December 2024
european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mercusor deal will be studied very carefully – McConalogue

9 December 2024
ATU Gym
Top Stories, News

Over €426,000 to be spent improving sports facility at ATU’s Letterkenny campus

9 December 2024
Mica House 4
Audio, News, Top Stories

Defective clock homeowner speaks of terror during Storm Darragh

9 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube