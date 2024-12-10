Newly elected Social Democrat TD Eoin Hayes suspended

The Social Democrats has suspended newly elected TD Eoin Hayes.

It’s after he admitted to giving incorrect information about when he divested shares he had in a company that supplies software to the Israeli military.

The newly elected Dublin Bay South TD said he worked for a company called Palantir between 2015 and 2017 in a role which had nothing to do with military contracts.

As part of his salary he was given shares.

This morning he claimed to have divested those shares – which were worth 199,000 euro before he got elected to Dublin city council in June.

However, this afternoon he says it didn’t happen until July.

In a statement he says he apologises for giving the wrong information.

The Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan has said it’s important the media is given the truth, and for that reason Eoin Hayes has been suspended with immediate effect.