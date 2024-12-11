Amy McLaughlin says the squad are “so excited” as Downings Ladies aim for All Ireland glory

The All Ireland Ladies Junior Final will take place on Sunday in Parnell Park at 2pm.

The decider sees Downings of Donegal come up against Mungret St Paul’s of Limerick.

Na Dúnaibh booked their spot in the final following a close win over Kilcock (Kildare) on a scoreline of 1-7 to 0-07.

Mungret St Paul’s had a nail-biting semi-final win over Coolera (Strandhill) of Sligo to reach the final.

Downings’ Amy McLaughlin spoke to Shane Stapleton ahead Sunday’s big game, and says the team are “so excited” for the challenge ahead…

Shane also spoke to Clare O’Meara of Mungret St Pauls.

O’Meara says she never thought she would play in an All Ireland Final but added “hopefully on the day, we can perform”…

Both audio pieces are courtesy of AIB