Maher signs new deal with Derry City

Derry City have announced goalkeeper Brian Maher has signed a contract that will see him remain at the Brandywell until at least the end of 2026.

The Dubliner arrived at the start of 2022 and has made 128 appearances to date.

In a statement on their website, The Candy Stripes have said that Brian’s relationship with goalkeeping coach, Michael Dougherty, was clearly an influence in his decision and the Belfast man was thrilled to see the deal over the line.

“I am absolutely delighted that Brian has agreed to sign a new two year contract and remain a Derry City player” Dougherty said.