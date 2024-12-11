Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Maher signs new deal with Derry City

Photo: Derry City FC

Derry City have announced goalkeeper Brian Maher has signed a contract that will see him remain at the Brandywell until at least the end of 2026.

The Dubliner arrived at the start of 2022 and has made 128 appearances to date.

In a statement on their website, The Candy Stripes have said that Brian’s relationship with goalkeeping coach, Michael Dougherty, was clearly an influence in his decision and the Belfast man was thrilled to see the deal over the line.

“I am absolutely delighted that Brian has agreed to sign a new two year contract and remain a Derry City player” Dougherty said.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_5238
Top Stories, News

Contracts signed for almost 70 new social homes in Donegal

11 December 2024
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assembly votes to extend post-Brexit trading arrangements in NI

11 December 2024
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Candlelit vigils held in North in memory of women killed violently

11 December 2024
Photo of Kyran Durnin
Top Stories, News

Gardai continue to question woman about disappearance of Kyran Durnin

11 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_5238
Top Stories, News

Contracts signed for almost 70 new social homes in Donegal

11 December 2024
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assembly votes to extend post-Brexit trading arrangements in NI

11 December 2024
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Candlelit vigils held in North in memory of women killed violently

11 December 2024
Photo of Kyran Durnin
Top Stories, News

Gardai continue to question woman about disappearance of Kyran Durnin

11 December 2024
Dail
Top Stories, News

Negotiations between FF and FG get underway today

11 December 2024
farm famers (1)
News, Top Stories

Nearly 8,000 Donegal farmers to receive €5.3million under Eco-Scheme

11 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube