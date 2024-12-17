Bear Run 74 brings holiday magic to Letterkenny University Hospital’s Paediatric Ward

On Sunday, December 15th, the Bear Run 74 team visited Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), and the occasion turned into a memorable celebration for everyone. The team brought with them not only a truckload of toys but also an array of beloved characters to entertain the children. Santa Claus made an appearance along with Stitch, The Grinch, and other festive characters who greeted the young patients, spreading holiday cheer throughout the ward.

Adding to the excitement, a collection of supercars were on display, allowing the children to get a up close look at the dazzling vehicles. The sight of their faces lighting up was a heartwarming reminder of the magic that Christmas can bring, even in challenging times.

Evelyn Smith, Director of Midwifery at LUH said, “the Paediatric Ward at LUH was honoured to be the recipient of the donations. The hospital team is deeply grateful for the kindness and generosity shown by the Bear Run 74 team, who went above and beyond to bring smiles to the faces of young patients. The overwhelming amount of toys donated has brought much-needed cheer to the children in the hospital over the Christmas period.”

The staff at LUH’s Paediatric Ward were deeply moved by the generosity of the Bear Run 74 team, and the donations will bring comfort and joy to the children who will be spending the holidays in the hospital. Caroline Mailey, Business Manager Women’s and Children’s Service said, “We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Bear Run 74 team. The toys and entertainment they have provided are a wonderful gift for our young patients, and the smiles on their faces today are priceless.”

River Radio, who hold a toy appeal each year partnered up with the Bear Run 74 to host a coffee and cars morning with donations purchasing toys for children in hospitals. The Bear Run 74 Christmas Toy Appeal continues to brighten the lives of many, and this year’s event will be remembered fondly by both the children and the staff at Letterkenny University Hospital. The team’s efforts serve as a shining example of the kindness and community spirit in the holiday season.