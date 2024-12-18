Residents at James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit recieve ‘good quality of care’ – HIQA



HIQA has today released an inspection report on the James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit in Carndonagh.

Staff here care for adults with disabilities, nine of whom were present on the day of the unannounced inspection in August.

One non-compliance was found in premises.

Six regulations were substantially compliant and the remaining three were fully compliant.

The report, which is available to read in full HERE, states that the staff team clearly provided residents with a good quality of care.

James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit is a designated centre that provides full time residential care and support to nine adults with a disability. The centre is located on the outskirts of a town within close proximity to local amenities such as shops and restaurants. Residents of the centre are supported by a team of nurses and health care assistants.

The centre was inspected by the Health Information & Quality Authority (HIQA) on August 21st and 22nd 2024 and the report was published on the HIQA website on December 18th 2024.

On the day of the inspection the inspectors noted that, “Residents were observed smiling with staff and the interactions between them were kind, caring and respectful”.

Compliance with ten Health Act 2007 regulations was assessed during the inspection, the outcome of which was that three regulations were judged to be compliant, six regulations were judged to be substantially compliant and one regulation was judged to be non-compliant.

The HSE has taken the following actions to ensure that James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit will become fully compliant with the Health Act 2007 regulations as follows:

The Director of Nursing (DON) and the Assistant Director of Nursing (ADON) will continue to support the centre in the absence of the Person In Charge.

The DON and ADON have reviewed the staffing roster to ensure adequate staffing is in place in the centre on a daily basis to meet the assessed needs of residents.

All staff will have completed all mandatory training and site specific training within the agreed timeframe.

A schedule has been developed for the completion of performance achievement meetings with staff in the centre.

The DON and ADON have reviewed residents’ personal plans to ensure plans are reflective of the residents’ assessed needs.

A review of the safeguarding process was undertaken by the DON and ADON to ensure all information pertaining to safeguarding processes is readily available in the centre.

HSE Disability Services will continue to work to ensure that robust governance, quality and safety arrangements are in place within the JCM to ensure high quality services are provided ongoing to all residents.