Dungloe Post Office closes following ‘security incident’

A man’s been arrested following an incident at the Post Office in Dungloe at lunchtime today. We understand that at 1.15 this afternoon, a man in his 20s became agitated, and threatened staff. Gardai were called, and a man was subsequently detained. Video footage of the incident is currently circulating online.

The post office closed following the incident, but we understand it will open as normal tomorrow.

In its social media this evening, An Post has confirmed the closure, following what it describes as a ‘security incident’.

In a statement to Highland Radio News this evening, gardai say they responded to reports of a disturbance at a premises in Dungloe, Co Donegal shortly after 1pm on Friday 20th December 2024. A male in his 20s was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident under the Public Order Act. Investigations are ongoing.