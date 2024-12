On Saturday, Martin Harley and Dylan Browne McMonagle had success in Australia.

Harley had a double at the Eagle Farm track on Cannonball and Savour The Dream.

Browne McMonagle also had a winner at Randwick.

He rode the Ciaron Maher trained Gilded Water to victory.

This was his sixth win in Australia since mid November.

It was also his last race in Australia for 2024.