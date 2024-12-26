Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Five journalists killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Five journalists are believed to have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Gaza authorities say the strike hit a white van with PRESS printed in red on the back doors.

The Israeli army says it attacked a vehicle carrying Islamic Jihad militants.

Medics say a total of 21 people were killed in Israeli air assaults before dawn.

Meanwhile, three people have been killed and 11 wounded in separate Israeli attacks on Yemen, which also hit the international airport in the capital, Sanaa.

Two prominent UN officials were present, the WHO Director and the UN Resident Coordinator.

Two airport employees were killed – and a captain of a UN airplane was injured and taken to hospital.

Some reports are criticising US warships deployed in the region for supporting Israeli forces in the area.

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash ‘likely caused’ by Russian air defence

26 December 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Murder investigation launched following death of man

26 December 2024
News

Derry City and Strabane Police issue road safety advice for St. Stephen’s Day

26 December 2024
depression
News, Audio, Top Stories

820 calls received by Childline in run up to Christmas

26 December 2024
