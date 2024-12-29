Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three babies die of hypothermia in Gaza amid hospital attacks by Israel

Three babies have died of hypothermia in Gaza in the past few days.

It comes as Israel continues to attack hospitals in the region, while arresting hundreds of medical staff and patients.

Dr Mimi Syed, is an American emergency doctor working at the al Aqsa hospital in Gaza – she says conditions are appalling.

Israeli forces are shelling the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

It comes just days after the military set fire to the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya.

International aid groups are calling on Israel to immediately release the hospital’s director, who was among 240 people arrested during Friday’s attack.

