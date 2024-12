There needs to be a greater effort to ensure there are the proper facilities for tourists who visit Donegal.

Cathoirleath of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh says while tourism numbers fall across Ireland, the county must be sold properly.

He added that with the addition of the airlines from Donegal to Dublin and to Scotland, more footfall can be expected.

Cllr O’Fearraigh says there is an added opportunity to bring people to the Gaeltacht areas in West Donegal: