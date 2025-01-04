Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Woman (70s) dies in Kilkenny crash

A woman in her 70s has died in a two-car collision in Co Kilkenny.

The crash happened on the N25 at Luffany at around 5.50pm yesterday.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 70s, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 30s, and a female passenger in her 20s were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
Advertisement

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
untitled-1D0A1284 copy Credit Neil Warner EDITED
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged with mother’s murder in Roscommon

4 January 2025
new orleans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into New Orleans terror attack

4 January 2025

