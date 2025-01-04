Woman (70s) dies in Kilkenny crash

A woman in her 70s has died in a two-car collision in Co Kilkenny.

The crash happened on the N25 at Luffany at around 5.50pm yesterday.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 70s, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 30s, and a female passenger in her 20s were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.