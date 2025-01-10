Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Thomas Pringle, Paddy Rooney and Eimear McGuinness – topics include the role of Independents in Government formation, the influence of Elon Musk and weather warnings:

Seamus Gunn joins Greg for a chat and to answer your legal questions before Sean Quinn comes into studio to launch Highland Radio’s Hospitality Awards:

That’s Entertainment features Michael and Fionnuala, a chat about a play on Bloody Sunday and we talk to a Donegal appearance on Ireland’s First Dates: