Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Thomas Pringle, Paddy Rooney and Eimear McGuinness – topics include the role of Independents in Government formation, the influence of Elon Musk and weather warnings:

Seamus Gunn joins Greg for a chat and to answer your legal questions before Sean Quinn comes into studio to launch Highland Radio’s Hospitality Awards:

That’s Entertainment features Michael and Fionnuala, a chat about a play on Bloody Sunday and we talk to a Donegal appearance on Ireland’s First Dates:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

snow ice weather cold (4)
Top Stories, Audio, News

Big freeze coming to an end – Met Eireann

10 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 January 2025
Polestar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Footpaths in Letterkenny should be gritted – McBride

10 January 2025
employment
Top Stories, News

Number on Live Register in Donegal down 14%

10 January 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

