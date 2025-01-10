Sligo University Hospital opens 26-bed offsite ward



Sligo University Hospital has opened a medical offsite ward.

The 26-bed ward is hoped to lessen the burden on current bed capacity.

The facility will be used by many in South Donegal as it is their nearest ED.

The facility located at St. John’s Community Hospital in Sligo has six four-bed rooms and two single en-suite rooms.

The development is an extension of Sligo University Hospital and will provide additional bed capacity, improved accommodation for patients and will ease patient flow from the Emergency Department, while meeting the required national standards.

The additional beds were part of the capital funding from the HSE 2024 Capital Plan, costing in excess of €2.5m for the design, building and equipping of the ward.

The medical offsite ward will provide structured medical support to patients who meet the criteria for the ward and will continue to benefit from medical supervision and therapeutic support, provided by a full team of health and social care professionals in a calm environment.

It is suitable for patients who would benefit from an additional few days under the care of hospital staff.