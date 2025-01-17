Gas water heaters sold in Donegal recalled

There has been a safety recall on Morco Open-Flued Gas Water Heaters, a number of which have been sold in Donegal between 2018 and 2023.

The warning was issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission due to a risk of gas leaking.

The appliance may be installed in mobile homes, caravans and domestic settings and those who believe they have been effected should not use the product due to the risk of fire, explosion, and injuries.

The models are as follows:

It’s estimated around 1000 were sold nationwide.

The recall has listed Johnston’s Caravans Ltd, Dromore, Letterkenny as one of the retailers carrying the product. The company has been notified.

The CCPC is telling consumers to isolate the gas supply immediately by turning off the isolation valve to the water heater and not to use the appliance.

They then must contact Morco immediately on +44 01482 325456 or at gaswaterheaters@morcoproducts.co.uk. and in the case that gas can be smelled, report it to Gas Network Ireland on 1800 20 50 50.

Consumers can request a refund or replacement using this form on Morco’s website.