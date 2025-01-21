Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Airport becomes first Irish airport to achieve Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation

Donegal Airport has become the first Irish airport to achieve Level 4 “Transformation” in Airport Carbon Accreditation.

It recognises the airport’s continuing commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and align its operations with global climate goals.

Some of the key initiatives introduced at the airport include carrying out a comprehensive carbon footprint assessment, setting ambitious emissions reduction targets, rolling out energy efficiency upgrades and engaging with stakeholders.

Eilís Docherty, Donegal Airport Managing Director says the focus now shifts to maintaining the level of carbon accreditation and looking towards the future:

 

