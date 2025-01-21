Volunteer boost for Cara House’s Befriending Service

Cara House Family Resource Centre in Letterkenny is expanding its service to combat loneliness among older people.
Following a successful recruitment drive, more volunteers will now be paired with individuals experiencing isolation or vulnerability under the Befriending Service.
The service offers both in-person home visits and social gatherings.
Individuals aged 65 and over are eligible for the free service.
Referrals can come from healthcare professionals, family members – with the individual’s consent, or the individual themselves.
Katie McGee, Age Active Co-ordinator, emphasises the significant benefits of such programmes:
Volunteers are always welcome.
Those wishing to participate should contact Katie on 083 863 8315 or befriending@carahouse.ie